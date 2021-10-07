Entrepreneur Shreyansh Gupta Has An Encouraging Advice To Young Dreamers

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Shreyansh Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, Agra, is a successful entrepreneur, digital marketing expert, content creator, and one of the youngest social media marketer. Born in 2001, he walked the path of entrepreneurship at the age of 18. However, he has been working hard to achieve his goals from the age of 14. If you are wondering how he did it, we will tell you!

From school days, Shreyansh had decided that he wanted to be his own boss. The creative soul inside him always pushed him to think out of the box and made him a curious learner. So at the age of 14, he learned everything he could about the internet, social media, and online promotions. From such a young age, Shreyansh was aware that digital marketing is the future, and he decided to focus on that field.

Well, the boy was right, and his hard work paid off. With time, digital marketing has become a popular practice, and some brands prefer it over traditional marketing. So Shreyansh Gupta decided to take his first step of entrepreneurship and started his own agency called 'DevelopXmedia Pvt. Ltd.'. At the age of 18, the entrepreneur started his agency and worked hard to expand it at the national and international levels.

From one client to 10 to 100 and more, entrepreneur Shreyansh Gupta has witnessed his success with each step. The journey had many setbacks, but his will was stronger. After his company's success, digital marketing expert Shreyansh launched a few small ventures under his parent company. All these ventures are also functioning quite well.

For many young people who aim to be successful, digital marketing expert Shreyansh Gupta is an inspiration. When asked what advice he would give them, the entrepreneur says, "I would suggest starting today. Don't wait for anything to happen as it is only you who has the potential to create and change a life. Believe in yourself, no matter which field you want to venture into. Read, learn and be open to ideas. Be consistent and patient and learn from failure. It may take months or more than a year, but success will definitely knock your doorstep if you work with honesty."

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 10:52 [IST]