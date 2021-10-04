Entrepreneur Riya Kanthaliya loves traveling and posting her trails on social media

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

In this trinkets of 21st century for some people traveling is a break from their busy hectic schedules, but for some, it is not just an escape from a mess but it is a carnival of celebrations where you explore for learnings, tradition, imbibing culture and a route to find oneself.

With a medium like social media to hold the memories in terms of posts and pictures, entrepreneur Riya Kanthaliya who asserts to be the youngest entrepreneur in the nation is known for cruising around the globe and gathering life lessons and experiences from her trails. Belonging from the generation of millennials she doesn't fail to fill in the trends and tweets of her age and always updates her friends and followers with constant captures whenever she is on a new trail of discovery.

Riya Kanthaliya is a 20-year-old vagabond and blogger who has made a series of clubbings of content when she visited Udaipur and her glamorous halt at Taj lake palace. Riya believes that traveling is like a time machine to happiness, one can return in time by revisiting the memories. She also wants people to travel and look up for similar vocations that make their dream accessible.

Recently she posted a reel on Instagram that mentions "four travel jobs that pay a person in lakhs" as her way to encourage people to travel. This series includes mention of vocations like Airline pilot, Luxury travel advisor, cruise ship director, and Travel publicist. This was one of her smart ways to compel people by educating them with options. Riya Kanthaliya also captioned it by saying " Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work".

Being the smart and beautiful influencer that Riya Kanthaliya is, she wants to travel every pin of the world exploring the nature that the divine energy has created.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 12:56 [IST]