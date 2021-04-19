Encourage patients to get COVID-19 vaccine, educate people against rumours: PM Modi to doctors

Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases at 45 days, death rate also increasing in Rajasthan: Official

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get the jab.

In a virtual interaction with the country''s leading doctors on the pandemic situation and vaccination progress, he also noted that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities this time, and asked them to connect with their colleagues working there and give them online consultations to ensure that all protocols are followed correctly.

Urging doctors to educate people against "rumours" on COVID treatment and prevention, Modi said it is very important in these difficult times to not become a victim of panic, an official statement said.

For this, Modi said, along with proper treatment, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted in hospitals.

He also encouraged doctors to use tele-medicine for the treatment of other diseases, in case there is no emergency.

The central government has recently taken many important decisions related to the supply of essential medicines, injections and sufficient availability of oxygen, he said, adding that states have been given necessary guidelines about these.

Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, some chief ministers have complained of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and sought the Centre''s intervention.

Modi said it was due to our doctors' hard work and the nation's strategy that India was able to control the infectious disease, and now that it is facing the second wave, all the doctors and our frontline workers are confronting the pandemic with full force and are saving the lives of millions of people.

He also called for accelerating efforts to upgrade resources in smaller cities. The statement said doctors shared their experiences in dealing with the pandemic and congratulated Modi on his leadership in dealing with the crisis.

They also spoke about how they are augmenting the healthcare infrastructure and reiterated the importance of people wearing a mask & maintaining social distancing.

They also stressed the need for maintaining health infrastructure for non-Covid patients and said they have been sensitising patients against improper use of medicines, it said.

The meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda, his deputy Mansukh Mandaviya, V K Paul Member of NITI Aayog, and senior bureaucrats.