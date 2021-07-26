Emotional BS Yediyurappa breaks down says, always faced Agni Pariksha

Will the Lingayats stick with BJP if BSY is replaced: An expert’s view

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 26: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa broke down at state assembly on Monday as he spoke at the two-year anniversary of his government .

He announced that he will step down from his position, ending speculation about a leadership change in the state, ANI reported.

While speaking at an event to mark two years of his government, Yediyurappa said he will meet Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot shortly.

"I have made up my mind. After lunch, I will go to the Raj Bhavan and hand in my resignation," a teary-eyed Yediyurappa said.

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

"One after another I faced agni pariksha. I've worked in spite of it. I don't know how to thank government workers, chief secretary. All of them worked hard and trusted me. Karnataka saw development because of this," Yediyurappa spoke about his challenges as the chief minister.

The BJP had grown in Karnataka, the 78-year-old said, appearing to send an appeal to his leadership in Delhi.

It will be interesting to watch out for whether the BJP leadership will go for another Lingayat leader to replace BS Yediyurappa? Or choose someone from Vokkaliga or Brahmin communities?