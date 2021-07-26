Emotional BS Yediyurappa breaks down says, always faced Agni Pariksha

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 26: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa broke down at state assembly on Monday as he spoke at the two-year anniversary of his government .

    He announced that he will step down from his position, ending speculation about a leadership change in the state, ANI reported.

    While speaking at an event to mark two years of his government, Yediyurappa said he will meet Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot shortly.

    "I have made up my mind. After lunch, I will go to the Raj Bhavan and hand in my resignation," a teary-eyed Yediyurappa said.

    "One after another I faced agni pariksha. I've worked in spite of it. I don't know how to thank government workers, chief secretary. All of them worked hard and trusted me. Karnataka saw development because of this," Yediyurappa spoke about his challenges as the chief minister.

    Who will replace BSY in Karnataka even as BJP strongman sounds word of cautionWho will replace BSY in Karnataka even as BJP strongman sounds word of caution

    The BJP had grown in Karnataka, the 78-year-old said, appearing to send an appeal to his leadership in Delhi.

    It will be interesting to watch out for whether the BJP leadership will go for another Lingayat leader to replace BS Yediyurappa? Or choose someone from Vokkaliga or Brahmin communities?

