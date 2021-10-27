Emerging as one of the finest talents in the world of entertainment and politics is Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa

By Anuj Cariappa

His passion for modelling and arts, combined with his compassionate soul as a young politician, has earned him immense recognition and respect.

To be able to make one's mark in one's desired industry has been no walk in the park for anyone. Almost all industries today are highly competitive, but still, a few youngsters have been able to stand apart from the rest and create a flourishing career of their choice. Especially in creative and political industries, more and more youngsters come forward to offer uniqueness through their work for creating their unique niche. Doing exactly that as a highly driven politician, model and actor is Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa, who has shown what it really takes to become one's best versions and how youngsters, through their strong self-belief and passion, can move mountains and get closer to their goals and visions in life.

Ask him what drove him towards these industries, and the young talent quickly replies, saying, "To make sure I impact people's mindsets and lives through my work and through all that I ever choose to lay my hands on. I come from an agricultural and political background. Hence, many expected me to be only a part of it. However, my affinity towards the modelling field was every evident, and hence, as a youngster, I first stepped foot into it and became an Indian supermodel, followed by getting opportunities to work in Bollywood."

Today, Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa has become a prominent name in all these fields. In addition, he is actively involved in the political field and represents the Congress while fulfilling his responsibilities as the youngest member of Punjab's district council.

Arjun Bajwa is the one who initially got the opportunity to walk ramps for designers like Varun Bahl and Rohit Bal and then got the chance to work with Prabhudeva for his film; Singh is Bling as the assistant director. In 2020, he made his Bollywood debut as an actor in the film Band of Maharajas, directed by Girish Malik, the Oscar-nominated director. From being featured in the men's health magazine cover in 2013 to stamping his footprint in the hearts of people with his work in politics, Arjun Bajwa has come a long way.

To know more about his work for people in his state and his efforts for them, follow him on Instagram @bajwaarjun.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021