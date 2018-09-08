New Delhi, Sep 8: To get some space in the Lutyens Zone the two important political outfits of Uttar Pradesh have been unsuccessfully planning an alliance. Media managers of the ruling dispensation were trying to behave like the top duo of the party but they failed to understand 360 degree verification to keep a tab on workers and officers alike they are dealing with. Hi-tech preparations for Lok Sabha election with a tech solution company at old BJP headquarters that interacts with party general secretary. A few Dilli Gupshup:

Elusive grand alliance in UP?

Grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh seems elusive with one of the strong contender of mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and so-call buwa ji of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has not picking up call of her nephew, however, over 100 calls have been made to her. Grapevine is abuzz that she is avoiding his call as she is under tremendous pressure for something unknown. But the other leader is desperate and in a hurry to go far alliance as that is the only possible way to check Modi juggernaut. But if the nephew fails to connect his aunt, the dream of both will be shattered. So keep fingers crossed.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath takes dig at Akhilesh, calls him 'Aurangzeb' for betraying his father

As teachers so pupils!

Arrogance of media managers and people handling media in the ruling dispensation has reached to the top brass with this complain that they are only interested to be visible on television. Earlier also they had a dressing down from the party chief, but this time round too they have been given a mouthful for handling the present crisis on SC/ST Act very sensitively. But how long pep talk of party president lasts in the minds media managers is the matter to be keenly watched. However, the president has the image of no-nonsense person still it required something to be told twice. Strange!

360 degree verification

Some senior bureaucrats failed to get empaneled for the higher designation which they are generally supposed to get in a time-bound manner. Some of them claimed that there is no such problem with their career profile that stops their empanelment for the higher position. But the grapevine is abuzz that such officers who fail to qualify 360 degree verification have not been empaneled so the government is very serious about the integrity of the officers working for the country. The government is said to have fixed certain criteria for this but will they really be able to bell the cat.

Tech solution company at work at 11 Ashok Road

The election management of the Bharatiya Janata Party is being planned from the old headquarters of the party - 11 Ashok Road and the responsibility of the elections management has been given to a tech solution company which owned by the two persons of the same name. Initially they have to collect data about every Lok Sabha constituency and how to go about elections management one of the closest general secretary of the party president has given a long pep talk to them. But it appears that ever since the BJP shifted to its new office the fortunes of the party started dwindling and even the SC/ST Act has become an Achilles heal for the party.