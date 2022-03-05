Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

This man hires woman to slap him every time he opens Facebook; Elon Musk approves

Elon Musk refuses to block Russian news on Starlink; SpaceX prepares for signal jamming

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Mar 05: SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.

"We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he said in a tweet.

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint.



Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Musk also said that Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) was reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

SpaceX reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming.



Will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Earlier this week, the Musk had warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.

SpaceX operates its Starlink satellite internet constellation throughout the globe, and Musk came into the spotlight last week when he announced that his company would ship Starlink user terminals to the conflict region of Ukraine in response to a request from the country's vice prime minister.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 12:03 [IST]