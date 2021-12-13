Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' for 2021

Year 2021: From celebrities to politicians, here is the list of notable deaths in 2021

New Delhi, Dec 13: The founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk has been named by the prestigious TIME magazine as '2021 Person of the Year'.

Elon Musk took over TIMES annual prestigious honour from US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who received the title last year.

"The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons," the Mazine said.

"An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable. Lately, Elon Musk also likes to live-tweet his poops," it added.

"This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman. His startup rocket company, SpaceX, has leapfrogged Boeing and others to own America's spacefaring future," it said.

"His car company, Tesla, controls two-thirds of the multibillion-dollar electric-vehicle market it pioneered and is valued at a cool $1 trillion. That has made Musk, with a net worth of more than $250 billion, the richest private citizen in history, at least on paper," the Magazine further said.

He's a player in robots and solar, cryptocurrency and climate, brain-computer implants to stave off the menace of artificial intelligence and underground tunnels to move people and freight at super speeds. Musk has spent a lifetime defying the haters; now, it seems, he's finally in position to put them in their place. For 2021 was the year of Elon Unbound," the article said.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 20:07 [IST]