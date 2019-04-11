  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Elections in Chhattisgarh: One Naxal killed, one jawan injured after exchange of fire with police

    By
    |

    Raipur, Apr 11: The police personnel who were returning from election duty were attacked by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Thursday, said reports.

    Elections in Chhattisgarh: One Naxal gunned down after exchange of fire with police
    Image for representation only

    Reports say that one Naxal was gunned down by the cops in the exchange of fire that ensued after the Maoists attacked the police personnel. One STF jawan was injured in the gunbattle which has ended now and the security personnel have returned to Orchha police station.

    This incident comes two days after a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in which five people including a BJP MLA were killed. The attack had taken place at Shyamagiri hills on Tuesday evening in which BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the four security personnel were killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxals.

    Shyamagiri defies Naxals, high voter turnout recorded

    The naxalites had triggered an improvised explosive device to target the convoy. A powerful IED destroyed the bullet-proof car Mandavi was travelling in, killing him along with his driver and three security personnel.

    Five Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh went to polls today during the first phase of general elections.

    Voting was held in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which has four segments - Dantewada, Konta, Bijapur and Narayanpur. Because it is a Naxal infested area, the polling was held from 7 am to 3 pm, as opposed to 7 am to 5 pm in other parts.

    More CHHATTISGARH News

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh naxals lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue