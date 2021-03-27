YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Election Commission bans exit polls till 7:30 pm on April 29

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: Election Commission has banned the conducting of any exit poll and publicizing their results between 7 am today and 7.30 pm on 29th of next month.

    Election Commission bans exit polls till 7:30 pm on April 29

    The Commission has notified this period during which publishing or publicizing the result of exit polls by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner will be prohibited in the ongoing assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as well bye polls in various states.

    The poll panel has also prohibited displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the poll-bound areas in each phase of the election and bye-elections.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission exit polls

    Story first published: Saturday, March 27, 2021, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X