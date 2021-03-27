Election Commission bans exit polls till 7:30 pm on April 29

New Delhi, Mar 27: Election Commission has banned the conducting of any exit poll and publicizing their results between 7 am today and 7.30 pm on 29th of next month.

The Commission has notified this period during which publishing or publicizing the result of exit polls by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner will be prohibited in the ongoing assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as well bye polls in various states.

The poll panel has also prohibited displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the poll-bound areas in each phase of the election and bye-elections.