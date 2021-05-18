Elaborate plans to tarnish image of PM by calling 'Modi strain': BJP shares 'Congress toolkit'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 18: The BJP hit out at the Congress on Tuesday over an alleged toolkit of the opposition party, saying it wants to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of the coronavirus the "India strain" or the "Modi strain".

Citing the toolkit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said according to the document, it is clear that the Congress extending help to the needy during the pandemic is "more of a public relations exercise with the help of friendly journalists and influencers than a soulful endeavour".

In accordance with the agenda of the toolkit, the Congress has instructed its social media volunteers to call the new mutant strain of COVID-19 the "Modi strain" or the "India strain", Patra claimed in a tweet.

Multiple Tool Kits were prepared by the Congress from Day 1 to tarnish the image of India.

Sharing one such Kit on #CentralVistaProject

Full of lies & deceit ..only aim of the tool kit is to defame & divert#CongressToolkitExposed pic.twitter.com/izSc0QMG6z — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 18, 2021

"Disgusting to say the least Rahul Gandhi wants to use this opportunity of pandemic to destroy the image of Prime Minister Modi. Congress workers instructed to call the mutant strain as Modi strain," he wrote on Twitter.

The BJP leader further alleged that no stone has been left unturned to tarnish India''s image with the help of foreign journalists.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the new strain of the coronavirus would not be named after India, but the Congress wants to do so. The opposition party is ready to tarnish the country''s image for its politics, Patra said.

He further alleged that the "Congress toolkit" has also suggested calling the Kumbh Mela the "Super Spreader Kumbh".

However, the Congress denied the allegation.

"BJP is propagating a fake ''toolkit'' on ''COVID-19 mismanagement'' and attributing it to AICC Research Department. We are filing an FIR for forgery against BJP chief JP Nadda and Sambit Patra. When our country is devastated by COVID, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries," the research department chief of the opposition party, Rajeev Gowda, said in a tweet.