ED tightens grip over Lalu’s son, Tej Pratap

The Enforcement Directorate has tightened its grip over Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The agency is set to issue summons to Tej Pratap over a money laundering case in the IRCTC hotel scam.

The probe agency recently attached a three-acre plot worth Rs 44.7 crore in Patna, which allegedly belongs to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family and where one of the biggest malls in the city was to come up. The property, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is also the subject of a CBI inquiry and certain members of the family have already been questioned by central investigative agencies.

In July, the CBI sleuths searched the premises of Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi after filing an FIR against the couple, Tejashwi Yadav and five others in a 2006 case of IRCTC transferring two railway hotels, one each at Ranchi and Puri, to Sujata Hotel Pvt Ltd, in the alleged contravention of tender norms, during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as Union railway minister.

OneIndia News