YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ED raids at multiple locations in Delhi linked to National Herald case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 02: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 2 August, conducted raids at atleast 14 locations in connection with the National Herald Case. Raids are being conducted at multiple other locations in Delhi as well.

    This comes days after Sonia Gandhi was questioned in connection with the money laundering case.

    ED raids at multiple locations in Delhi linked to National Herald case
    ED raids are underway at multiple locations in Delhi pertaining to alleged National Herald money laundering case. Image courtesy: ANI

    SSC scam: ED lens on GST numbers to probe Arpita Mukherjee's business dealsSSC scam: ED lens on GST numbers to probe Arpita Mukherjee's business deals

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was questioned in the same case by the probe agency. While Sonia Gandhi was questioned for 11 hours in 3 days, Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in this case last month in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.

    The Gandhis are understood to have stuck to the party's position that no personal acquisition of assets was made in the Associated Journals Limited (AJL)-Young Indian deal and that the routine affairs were handled by other office bearers, including late Motilal Vora. Bansal and Kharge have been questioned by the ED in the past.

    Comments

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate raids delhi national herald scam

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X