ED issues fresh notice to Misa Bharti, to appear for questioning today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti will on Wednesday appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case, said reports. She is likely to appear before the ED at 11 am.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued a fresh notice asking Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh to join the probe.

In September, ED attached a farmhouse owned by Bharti in Delhi's Bijwasan area in connection with a corruption case. The farmhouse was sealed in connection with a benami property case in which Misa and her husband Shailesh were accused.

The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam farms in south Delhi's Bijwasan area was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Three farmhouses of Bharti, her husband and one registered in the name of Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited were also searched by the ED in July.

Earlier in the month of June, Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, was quizzed by Income Tax officials for more than five hours in connection with an over Rs 1,000-crore benami (proxy) land deals case.

Lalu Prasad and his family members are accused of acquiring prime property across states through dubious deals, a charge he denies.

OneIndia News