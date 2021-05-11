ED files money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

New India in making, infrastructure to be no less than US, Europe in 5 years: Nitin Gadkari

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, May 11: In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

According to reports, the case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said people familiar with the development.

Reports als said that the CBI case claims that the former Maharashtra home minister and "unknown others" had used their official position to obtain an undue advantage, as well as influenced the transfers and postings in the Mumbai Police, as alleged by former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

ED was probing the financial aspects of the CBI case, as the central anti-money laundering is mandated to do so in any scheduled offense.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 11:36 [IST]