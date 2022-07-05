ED conducts raids against Chinese mobile company Vivo, linked firms

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 05: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.

    The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies, they said.

    The development comes amid the government's increased scrutiny for businesses that trace their origin to the neighboring country.

    In May, local units of ZTE Corp. and Vivo Mobile Communications Co. were investigated for alleged financial irregularities. Xiaomi Corp. is another Chinese firm that has been under the scanner of the- centra probe agency.

    PTI

