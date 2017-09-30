ED begins process to identify Ram Rahim’s assets

Spelling more trouble for Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the Enforcement Directorate has begun identifying assets belonging to him. Ram Rahim is currently in jail serving a 20 year sentence after being held guilty of rape.

There have been allegations of money laundering. It may be recalled that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Income Tax department to look into these allegations.

Further the agency would also probe the functioning of the Dera and how money was being used.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's former driver Khatta Singh on Friday moved the Punjab and Haryana HC, seeking to record his fresh statement into the case of killing of cult's former manager Ranjit Singh.

OneIndia News