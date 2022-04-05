ED attaches Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut's property in Patra Chawl land scam case

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 5: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law.

    ED attaches Shiv Sena Sanjay Rauts property in Patra Chawl land scam case

    The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, the officials said.

    The attachment is linked to a money-laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

    The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

    The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri. PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 14:57 [IST]
    X