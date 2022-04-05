'India would have had a Shiv Sena PM if...': Sanjay Raut backs Uddhav's Hindutva remark

Wine is not liquor, says Sanjay Raut after Maharashtra govt allows its sale in supermarkets, walk-in shops

No record of Lata Mangeshkar’s brother being sacked from AIR: Raut

No political front possible sans Cong, KCR has ability to lead: Sanjay Raut

AIMIM is BJP's 'B' team, it proved in UP and Bengal polls: Sanjay Raut

BJP promoting 'The Kashmir Files' with eye on Assembly polls in Gujarat, Rajasthan, alleges Raut

ED attaches Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut's property in Patra Chawl land scam case

India

oi-Prakash KL

By Pti

New Delhi, Apr 5: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, the officials said.

The attachment is linked to a money-laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 14:57 [IST]