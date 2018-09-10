  • search

ED asks Interpol to stop leaking info to Mehul Choksi

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The Enforcement Directorate has asked the Interpol to desist from leaking information to Mehul Choksi.

    Mehul Choksi
    File photo of Mehul Choksi

    In a letter written last week to the Interpol, the ED asked the Interpol to desist from providing information about the ED's Red Notice request to Choksi. The ED said that the this is because the Interpol's queries against its request are based on the objections raised by Choksi.

    Also Read | Mehul Choksi appeals to Interpol against Red Corner Notice

    The ED feels that the details should be shared with an accused only after the Interpol has recorded the charges in its database. The Interpol had written to Thea ED last month seeking clarifications on its request for the Red Notice. The Interpol had also asked the CBI to respond to claims made by Choksi about the poor jail conditions in India.

    The ED had told the Interpol that the objections raised by Choksi has been done only with an intention of stopping the Red Notice.

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate interpol mehul choksi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue