ED asks Interpol to stop leaking info to Mehul Choksi

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Enforcement Directorate has asked the Interpol to desist from leaking information to Mehul Choksi.

In a letter written last week to the Interpol, the ED asked the Interpol to desist from providing information about the ED's Red Notice request to Choksi. The ED said that the this is because the Interpol's queries against its request are based on the objections raised by Choksi.

The ED feels that the details should be shared with an accused only after the Interpol has recorded the charges in its database. The Interpol had written to Thea ED last month seeking clarifications on its request for the Red Notice. The Interpol had also asked the CBI to respond to claims made by Choksi about the poor jail conditions in India.

The ED had told the Interpol that the objections raised by Choksi has been done only with an intention of stopping the Red Notice.