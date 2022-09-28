ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

NIA biggest raid across the country sets the tone for a ban on the PFI

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

Indospirit's Managing Director Sameer Mahendru was once the agency's key witness against two infrastructure and development officials convicted for graft in 2013, according to officials.

The CBI has raided multiple places in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.

The policy was rolled back by the Delhi government last month.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:11 [IST]