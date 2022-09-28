YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

    ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
    ED arrests Sameer Mahendru

    Indospirit's Managing Director Sameer Mahendru was once the agency's key witness against two infrastructure and development officials convicted for graft in 2013, according to officials.

    7 day custodial probe of PFI leaders granted to ED by Special Court 7 day custodial probe of PFI leaders granted to ED by Special Court

    The CBI has raided multiple places in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.

    The policy was rolled back by the Delhi government last month.

    Comments

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate money laundering case illegal liquor

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X