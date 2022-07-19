Presidential Election: Draupadi Murmu called up Jharkhand CM to seek support for her candidature

ED arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra in money laundering case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ranchi, July 19: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra, political aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, over money laundering charges in Ranchi, news agency PTI cited officials as saying.

The officials added that Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies" during questioning.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 20:59 [IST]