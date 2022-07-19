YouTube
    ED arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra in money laundering case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ranchi, July 19: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra, political aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, over money laundering charges in Ranchi, news agency PTI cited officials as saying.

    ED arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Sorens aide Pankaj Mishra in money laundering case
    File photo of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

    The officials added that Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies" during questioning.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 20:59 [IST]
