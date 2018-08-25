ECI likely to discuss poll guidelines for social media in All-Party meet on August 27

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has convened an All-Party meeting on August 27, 2018 to discuss election reforms in the country. One Nation, One Poll is likely to figure in the meeting as the Central government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is constantly pushing for it. However, the ECI for the time being has denied that the meeting has any such agenda.

The ECI has said that all the national and regional parties have been invited to discuss the issues related to poll process as they have been questioned all these days. They will be discussed elaborately in the meeting. Assembly elections falling this year and next year and also the Lok Sabha elections are also in the agenda of All-Party meet.

As per the election commission, all the seven national parties, 51 regional parties and several other political parties have been invited in the meeting. The meeting will discuss reducing election expanses, how better candidates are encouraged in the polls. All these issues will be discussed in the meeting. Besides that the time of closure of canvassing of poll time including print media and even a guideline may be discussed about canvassing in social media and other online platforms 48 hours before the voting commences.

Chief election commissioner O P Rawat had however earlier declared that Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections cannot be held together saying that it requires a proper legal framework before it is initiated. But possibility of Lok Sabha elections along with BJP-ruled states is still being discussed and if not all BJP-ruled state at least those states whose elections are close to Lok Sabha elections.

The Modi government is still trying hard to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together while opposition political parties are demanding elections to be held on ballets instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Speculation is rife that Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mijoram might be held with the Lok Sabha elections anytime after February. This is to recall that term of Mijoram Assembly completes on December 15 while Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assemblies on January 5, 7 and 20, 2019 respectively.