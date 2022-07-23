EC tells Thackeray-Shinde camps to prove majority

From Sukumar Sen To Rajiv Kumar, here is the list of Chief Election Commissioners of India

EC tells Thackeray and Shinde camps to prove majority

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, July 23: The Election Commission (EC) of India has asked both Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the party.

The EC has sent Uddhav Thackeray camp the letter written to them by Eknath Shinde faction and Thackeray camp's letter to the Shinde faction. Both factions are to file their replies by 8th August, ANI reported.

"...It is evident that there is a split in the Shiv Sena, one group of which is being led by Eknath Shinde and the other group is being led by Uddhav Thackeray, both the groups claim to be the real Shiv Sena with their leader being the alleged president of Shiv Sena party," NDTV quoted the EC as saying in the notice to the two camps.

Shinde camp has reportedly claimed in the letter that he has the support of 40 out of 55 MLA and 12 out of 19 Lok Sabha. Shinde camp has also annexed Lok Sabha Speaker accepting the change of Shiv Sena floor leader in the Lok Sabha.

Shinde was sworn in as chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP after he rebelled against the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, walking out of the Shiv Sena with a large chunk of MLAs leading to the fall of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.