EC replaces Kolkata Police Commissioner, three other top officers in Bengal

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Apr 06: The Election Commission (EC) has replaced four top IPS officers in Bengal, including the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata ahead of general election. The four officers cannot be deployed for any election related duties, the poll panel said.

Anuj Sharma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, was replaced by Dr Rajesh Kumar, Additional Director General, Pollution Control Board. He was earlier ADG CID.

Sharma was appointed Kolkata police chief in February, taking over from Rajeev Kumar who was transferred to the Crime Investigation Department. The Central Bureau of Investigation had interrogated Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam in February.

The poll body also appointed Natarajan Ramesh Babu commissioner of Bidhannagar Police, replacing Gyanwant Singh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lodged a complaint with the EC against Singh for alleged police interference when Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife was allegedly found carrying gold at the Kolkata airport.

The EC wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Dey, directing that the orders be immediately implemented and sought a compliance report within 24 hours. The move comes days after BJP leaders had alleged that free and fair elections would not be possible in the state under these officers.