    EC pulls up Guj chief secy, DGP for not sending report on transfer of officials

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The Election Commission of India has sought an explanation from the Gujarat Chief Secretary and DGP for not sending a compliance report for carrying out transfer postings of all the officers under the condition laid by the Commission and asks them to send the compliance report immediately, ANI reported.

    Despite reminders the chief secretary and the Director General of Police failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials ahead of the polls, sources told PTI citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday.

    The poll panel usually issues such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.

    The officials have been asked why the compliance reports have not been furnished "so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter," the source said quoting the letter.

    The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. While Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for Gujarat election. The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

    election commission of india transfer

    Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 13:51 [IST]
