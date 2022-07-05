EC issues notification for filing nomination for 16th Vice-Presidential election

Explained: In a Presidential election what is the vote value of an MP

New Delhi, July 05: Election Commission has issued the notification for filing the nomination for the 16th Vice-Presidential election. Nominations can be filed till 19th of this month. Vice-Presidential Election will be held on 6th of August.

Venkaiah Naidu's term as Vice President ends on August 10.

According to Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be filled prior to the expiration of the term.

On July 20, nomination papers will be scrutinised, and withdrawals can be made until July 22.

The Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament.

For 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of, 233 elected members and 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha.

The Electoral College comprises of a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. The term of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is ending on 10th of next month.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 14:59 [IST]