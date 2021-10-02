Chirag Paswan Vs Pashupati Paras: LJP moves Delhi HC against inclusion of Paras in Union Cabinet

EC freezes Lok Janshakti Party's symbol amid tussle between Chirag, Paras fractions

New Delhi, Oct 02: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday decided to freeze Lok Janshakti Party's symbol amid tussle between factions of Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party had written to the Election Commission, claiming the right to use party's name and symbol for the upcoming bypoll on two Assembly seats in Bihar.

The bypoll on two seats - Tarapur in Munger and Kusheshwarsthan in Darbhanga - is scheduled for October 30.

Chirag Paswan is embroiled in a bitter dispute with his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to claim the legacy of his father.

While the BJP has given a ministerial berth in the Modi government to Paras ignoring Chirag Paswan's claims to the party, opposition leaders, including Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, have reached out to him.

Though he has voiced displeasure over the BJP's treatment of him, he has so far maintained silence about his future political moves, saying his priority now is to build his party.