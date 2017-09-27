EC disqualifies Madhu Koda from contesting polls for 3 years

The Election Commission on Wednesday disqualified former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda from contesting election for three years.

He had won the polls from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand.

An order issued by the Commission said that Koda "stands disqualified for three years" from today for "failing to lodge his account of election expenses in the manner required by the law and for having no good reason or justification for such failure".

The Commission order signed by Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti and Election Commissioner O P Rawat cited section 10 A of the Representation of the People Act to disqualify Koda.

Koda was elected as independent MP in 2009, and in October 2010 the Election Commission had issued notice to him asking him as to why he should not be disqualified on the ground that he had allegedly shown the election expenses much less than the actual amount of Rs 18,92,353.

Madhu Koda was Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2006 to 2008.

The 49-page order said the account of poll expenses submitted by the Jharkhand politician was "untrue and false".

The Commission has acted against former chief minister for his failure to file election expense properly.

