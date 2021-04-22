YouTube
    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    EC bans roadshows, bike rallies in Bengal; public meetings restricted to 500 people

    New Delhi, Apr 22: Noting that COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning, the Election Commission on Thursday banned road shows and vehicle rallies in the state with immediate effect and said no public meeting having more than 500 people would be allowed.

    The order said the commission has noted "with anguish" that many political parties and candidates are still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms during the public gatherings.

    The orders will come into force from 7 pm on Thursday.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 21:38 [IST]
    X