  • search
Trending Angela Merkel Imran Khan Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Voting to be held in 5 phases from Nov 30; result on Dec 23

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 01: The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday announced that Jharkhand Assembly Elections will be held in five phases, beginning November 30, and the results will be announced on December 23.

    The other days on which voting will take place are December 7, December 12, December 16, and December 20. The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year.

    Sunil Arora
    Sunil Arora

    The BJP is hoping to retain power in the tribal-dominated state, where the saffron party won 37 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections. In the previous election, the BJP was able to form the government after six MLAs from ex-chief minister Babulal Marandi's party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) joined the BJP soon after the elections.

    The BJP received 31.26 per cent of the total valid votes, followed by JMM, Congress, and JYM at 20.43 per cent, 10.46 per cent, and 9.99 per cent, respectively.

    An alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

    There were speculations that the EC would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.

    The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 82 seats. While 81 members are directly elected by the people of the state, one is nominated.

    More JHARKHAND News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue