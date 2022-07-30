Ease of justice as important as ease of doing business: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ease of justice is as important as ease of doing business and ease of living. The PM was addressing the inaugural session of the First All India District Legal Services Authorities meet along with Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana.

As important as access to the judicial system is for any society, justice delivery is equally important. The judicial infrastructure has an important to this, the PM said while adding that in the last 8 years, his government has worked at a fast pace to strengthen the judicial infrastructure of the country.

He further said that under the e-Courts Mission virtual courts are being started in the country. 24 hour courts have started functioning from crimes such as traffic violations. The video conferencing infrastructure has also been expanded in the courts for the continence of the people PM Modi also said.

"Our true strength lies in the youth. 1/5th of the world's youth lives in India. Skilled workers are only 3 per cent of our workforce. We need to harness the skill force of our country & India is now filling the global gap," Justice Ramana said prior to the PM's address.

The first ever national level meet of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The meet will deliberate on creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs, the statement said.

There are a total 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country. They are headed by the District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority.

