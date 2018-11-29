Earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale jolts J&K

Srinagar, Nov 29: An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale jolted part of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The quake struck at 3.12 pm today.

On November 11, Earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. Uttarkashi was hit by two quakes of 3.4 magnitude each in December last year. In 2007 and 2012, quakes of 5 magnitude were reported in Uttarkashi. In 2006 three quakes were reported on the Indo-China border.

On November 10, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Mizoram's Champhai area.

On July 17, a minor earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was registered in Manipur's Chandel. A few days later, another with a 3.5 magnitude had hit the district in the wee hours.