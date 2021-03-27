Earth Hour 2018 today: Nations keep up with tradition to show care for the planet

Earth Hour 2021: Turn off your lights at 8.30 pm for 60 min today to save the planet, Here's what you can do

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 27: Earth Hour 2021 is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 27, as a symbol of commitment to the planet. It was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007.

Earth Hour has always drawn its power from the people. With COVID-19 safety regulations continuing in several parts of the world, many countries will be celebrating Earth Hour online, mobilising millions of people from across the globe to speak up for nature.

Earth Hour will unite individuals, businesses and leaders from all over the world to shine a spotlight on the health of the planet, raising awareness on the importance of nature and inspiring action for a brighter future for nature and people.

🕣See our planet in a new light🕤

Share this video to take part in the #EarthHour Virtual Spotlight! 2020 taught us the importance of distance, but the issues facing our planet can only be solved if we unite💡Small actions make a big difference💪Take the first step & RT 🌍 pic.twitter.com/LyYUKNvXu0 — Earth Hour Official (@earthhour) March 26, 2021

What can you do for Earth Hour?

Of course, you can take part by switching off all non-essential lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on 27 March. You can also take part in Earth Hour's first-ever 'Virtual Spotlight', virtual spotlight that can be shined on the Earth by sharing their video.

The virtual spotlight comes about a year into the coronavirus pandemic, as many countries remain under some type of safety regulation.

This year's Earth Hour also comes at a crucial moment in the international push to protect the world's plants and animals.

How to participate?

To participate online, keep an eye on Earth Hour's pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and share the video when it drops. It can be added to a social media story, reposted or even sent in private messages.

Does Earth Hour make a difference?

At its core, Earth Hour serves as a symbolic call for global commitments and efforts to tackle climate change. It does not claim to be an energy or carbon reducing exercise, thus it doesn't measure the reduction in electricity use during the event