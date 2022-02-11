EAM S Jaishankar to attend meeting of Foreign Ministers of QUAD at Melbourne today

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State, Russian counterpart

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Melbourne in Australia today, along with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States.

The Ministers will review ongoing Quad cooperation and build on the positive and constructive agenda announced by the Leaders at the two Summits last year, to address contemporary challenges such as the COVID pandemic, supply chains, critical technologies, climate change and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison today.

The Ministers are in Melbourne to participate in 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:23 [IST]