E-Cell IIT Madras Is Conducting Its Flagship Program Entrepreneurship Development Drive

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: E-Cell IIT Madras is conducting the third edition of its flagship program Entrepreneurship Development Drive (EDD). EDD promotes entrepreneurship and sustainably develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, that is, E-Cells in colleges across the country to accelerate the growth of budding entrepreneurs and student-led startups.

EDD's vision is to create a youth driven society of entrepreneurs and innovators who can not only identify the need for new solutions and create them, but also create a sustainable infrastructure that can potentially accelerate their journey along with providing a guiding beacon to each and every new individual stepping into this field.

Entrepreneurship Development Drive received an overwhelming response of more than 130 colleges across India out of which 12 have been selected to ensure the quality of the program. Each of these 12 colleges is provided with regular one on one sessions with the team, to understand the problems that they are facing and to help them in a more intensive manner with the final destination being a sustainable student body which

can facilitate and spread entrepreneurial learning among youth.

The total programme has been designed to incorporate six key modules covering avenues from PR & Design, Event management to Corporate Relations and Outreach, which will be followed by one-on-one mentorship and an EDD-Conference in March 2021 (tentatively). Throughout this programme, a plethora of resources and networking opportunities with other entrepreneurial bodies across the country are provided.

The programme consists of not only passive learning through sessions and workshops but also practical application of these learnings in form of tasks, event designing and case study to ensure proper delivery of content and basic principles.

Watch out E-Cell IIT Madras' social media for updates on the Entrepreneurship Development drive and more competitive events, webinars, mentorship programs and other exciting things : Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube & Twitter . For further

details contact sr_ecell@smail.iitm.ac.in .

About E-Cell IIT Madras : Entrepreneurship Cell at IIT Madras believes thatentrepreneurship is not just about starting companies, but a pathway towards India's socio-economic development. Our vision is to make students and faculty 'entrepreneurial' in every work that they do, enable them to solve global challenges, and nurture them and provide them with opportunities for excellence. E-Cell aims to unlock students' latent inventive potential. Not only do we show them the doors of opportunity but we also equip them to walk through it.

Through our conference, social events, lectures, speaker engagements and workshops, we're hoping to bring together everyone interested in the startup world and to help students optimize resources to build or join startups.