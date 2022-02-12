YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dynasts are sleepless after first round of voting: PM Modi at rally in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kannauj, Feb 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh their dynasts are sleepless and unable to dream anymore.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing a rally in Kannauj, he said for such leaders the 'mantra' of democracy is "government of the family, by the family and for the family".Prime Minister Modi said the people of the state have realised that only the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and mafias.

    Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Auraiya for which Modi was addressing the rally would go to polls in the third phase on February 20.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X