Duty evasion case: VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan surrenders before CBI court

VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan on Thursday surrendered before CBI court in connection with the duty evasion case connected to import of a luxury car from the UK. He didn't attend the past hearings citing health reasons.

Natarajan underwent combined liver and kidney transplantation and now completely recovered from the operation with good liver and kidney graft function.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Natarajan in connection with the case in December asked him to deposit Rs 25 lakh each in its Registry. In 1994, Natarajan had imported a new Lexus car forging the papers to show that it made in 1993 and thus evaded a duty of over Rs 1.6 crore.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had on November 17 upheld a trial court order sentencing Natarajan, along with three others-- his nephew V Bhaskaran, Yogesh Balakrishnan and Sujaritha Sundararajan in the 23-year-old duty evasion case.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had registered separate cases against Natarajan and the three others after it was found that the documents presented by them were fabricated.

