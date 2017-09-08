Durga Puja 2017: Navratri begins, here's muhurat, significance and dates

Navratri, a nine days festival dedicated to Goddess Durgacelebrations, has begun. It is a very popular festival in the western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and the southern state of Karnataka.

In West Bengal Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja. It is the sacred is a five day festival of the Bengali Hindu community held in honour of Goddess Durga.

Durga Puja festival marks the battle of goddess Durga with the powerful buffalo demon Mahishasura, and her emerging victorious. Thus, the festival celebrates the victory of Good over Evil, but it also is in part a harvest festival that marks goddess as the motherly power behind all of life and creation.

The Durga Puja festival dates coincide with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) observed by other traditions of Hinduism, where the Ram Lila is enacted, victory of Rama is marked and effigies of demon Ravana are burnt instead.

This year, the puja is to be observed from 25th September (Panchami) to 30th September (Dashami).

Have a look at the Puja schedule for the year 2017.

Maha Panchami: 25th September, 2017 (Monday)

Panchami Upto 01:30pm

Durga Devi "BODHON" in the evening

Maha Shasti: 26th September, 2017 (Tuesday)

From Previous day 01:52pm to that day 03:23pm

Puja - Shashthi, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas.

Bilva Nimantran Muhurat = 03:02pm to 04:40pm

"Amantran" and "Adhibas" in the evening

Maha Saptami: 27th September, 2017 (Wednesday)

From Previous day 03:24pm to That day 05:26pm

Puja - Saptami, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja.

Within 08:29am Nabapatrika Probesh, Sthapon, Saptamyadi Kalparambho and Saptamibihit Puja Proshosta.

Within 11:05pm - 11:53pm Ardhoratrobihit Puja.

Maha Ashtami: 28th September, 2017 (Thursday)

From Previous day 05:27pm to That day 07:31pm

Puja - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja

Sandhi Puja from 07:07pm to 07:55pm

Bolidan at 07:31pm

Maha Navami: 29th September, 2017 (Friday)

Navami from Previous day 07:31pm to That day 09:25pm

Puja - Navami, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa.

Aparahna Balidan Time = 12:37pm to 03:00pm

Navami Homa Time = 05:30am to 05:22pm

Vijaya Dashami: 30th September, 2017 (Saturday)

From Previous day 09:26pm to That day 11:02pm

Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav. Durga Visarjan Time = 05:31pm to 07:53pm

Vijay Muhurat = 01:24pm to 02:12pm

Aparahna Puja Time = 12:37pm to 02:59pm

Idol at an artisan villag An artist prepares a Devi Durga idol at an artisan village in Kolkata on Monday ahead of upcoming Durga Puja festival. PTI Photo Idol face-masks An artist makes various face-masks at an exhibition-cum-fair in Kolkata on Friday, ahead of Durga Puja festival. PTI Photo Idol made of medicine foils Artist Manjuri Das gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga, made up with medicine foils, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI Photo Clay idol An artist gives finishing touches on a clay idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo Durga pandal Puja pandal being decorated ahead of upcoming Durga puja festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday. PTI Photo

