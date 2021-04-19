Durga Ashtami 2021: Date, Puja Timings, tithi, puja shubh muhurat, vidhi and other details
New Delhi, Apr 19: Durga ashtami vrat is an important Hindu ritual dedicated to Goddess Shakti (Goddess Durga). Masik Durga Ashtami is a monthly event observed on the ashtami tithi (8th day) of the shukla paksha (bright lunar fortnight) of every month on the Hindu calendar.
The Ashtami Tithi is of great significance during Navratri celebrations because it marks the day when Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura to restore peace and Dharma. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2021 Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami will be observed on April 20.
The Chaitra Navratri (March/April in the Gregorian calendar) commences on the Pratipada Tithi (first day) of Chaitra Maas, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) and ends with Rama Navami (the birth anniversary of Shri Rama).
This year, Chaitra Navratri 2021 Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami will be observed on April 20. Chaitra Navratri begins on the Pratipada Tithi (first day) of Chaitra Maas, Shukla Paksha and ends with Rama Navami.
Chaitra Navratri 2021 Ashtami Tithi Timings
The Chaitra Navratri 2021 Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami Tithi begins at12:01 AM on April 20 and ends at 12:43 AM on April 21.
Chaitra Navratri 2021 Durga Ashtami Puja Shubh Muhurat
You may perform the puja during any of these shubh muhurats:
Abhijeet Muhurat - 11:54 AM to 12:46 PM
Godhuli Muhurat - 6:37 PM to 7:01 PM
The Navartri festivities end on Navami tithi but the fast is broken on the Dashami Tithi. This year, Chaitra Navratri Parana will be done on April 22.