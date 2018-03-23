Lalu sentencing in fourth fodder scam tomorrow

A special CBI court in Ranchi, which had held former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fourth fodder scam case, will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

The case is relating to fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 3.13 crore from December 1995 to January 1996 from the Dumka treasury, was completed on March 5.

A special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad after finding him guilty on the charges of conspiracy and corruption in the case.

The former Bihar chief minister has been serving a jail term in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail since last December after his conviction in two other fodder scam cases. Two days ago, he was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he complained of chest pain.

The fodder scam has cost Lalu Prasad Yadav his political career. Because of his three convictions so far, in this case, he had to step down from the post of Bihar Chief Minister in 1997, lose his Lok Sabha seat and was also barred from contesting elections for six years following the sentencing due to an earlier Supreme Court order.

Lalu has so far been convicted in three fodder scam cases out of a total of six in which he has been facing trial.

Lalu's convictions in other fodder scam cases till date: Lalu Yadav was first convicted in a fodder scam case in 2013 and was awarded five years' imprisonment.

On January 24, a special CBI court awarded five years in jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakh to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a third fodder scam case. Special CBI court judge S S Prasad had earlier convicted Lalu and 50 other accused in the case, which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury in 1992-1993.

Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra was also found guilty and awarded a five-year jail term for embezzling funds from the Chaibasa treasury. Lalu, who is currently lodged jail, was on December 23, 2017, convicted for 3.5 years in the second fodder scam case. Although he was convicted on December 23, the quantum sentence was pronounced on 6th January 2018.

So, according to judgements pronounced till date, the total jail term for the RJD chief amounts to 13.5 years.

OneIndia News

