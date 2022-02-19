YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DU conducts COVID-19 vaccination drive

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 19: The Delhi University is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its teaching and non-teaching employees and students, officials said. "All teaching and non-teaching employees above 60 years who are eligible for precautionary doses as well as students of Delhi University (DU) and its constituent colleges are requested to get vaccinated," said an official statement by the Chief Medical Officer, Delhi University, PTI reported.

    DU conducts COVID-19 vaccination drive

    The vaccination drive is being conducted at WUS Health Centre at North Campus and in West Delhi.

    While the vaccine doses can be received at the West Delhi Health Centre from Monday to Saturday, the vaccine will be available at North Campus centre on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4pm.

    (PTI)

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine delhi university

    Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X