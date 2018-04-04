DTE MCA CET 2018 Results declared, steps to check

DTE MCA CET 2018 Results have been declared by DTE Maharashtra. The results are available on the official website.

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra held MAH MCA CET exam on March 3, 2018. MCA CET results will be used for admission to the first year / direct second year postgraduate technical courses in Computer Application in Maharashtra state.

The Government of Maharashtra has established "admissions regulating authority and state common entrance test cell" as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions & Fees) Act. 2015.

The Commissioner of State CET Cell is Competent Authority for conducting CETs for admission to various courses in professional courses. Director, Technical Education, Maharashtra State, Mumbai shall act as Nodal Officer for conducting the CETs under Technical Education. The results are available on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

How to check DTE MCA CET 2018 Results:

Go to DTE CET website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Click on the link "Click Here for MCA 2018 Result"

Enter registration number

Submit

View your results

Download results

Take a printout

