'Would have been Udta Maharashtra...': NCP leader Nawab Malik makes big claim on Aryan Khan drugs case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 07: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik while addressing a press conference on Sunday, made a series of fresh claims regarding the high-profile Mumbai cruise drugs raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, was arrested.

While speaking to media, Malik alleged that NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to "kidnap" Aryan Khan and the mastermind behind the raid was BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, also known as Mohit Kamboj, who partnered up with Wankhede in demanding ransom. He further claimed that Wankhede had met Bharatiya at a graveyard in suburban Oshiwara.

Malik said, "Aryan Khan didn't purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It's a matter of kidnappings and ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind and partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom."

During the press conference, the NCP leader said,''A paper roll that was a brand of Fashion TV was seized in the case & it is being said the drug is consumed through that roll. Why was the owner not arrested? The owner of this brand is Kashiff Khan. He is a partner of Wankhede and was present at the party'.'

''Kashiff Khan forced our minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the party and was also planning to bring children of various ministers of our govt to the party. If Aslam Shaikh had gone there it would have been Udta Maharashtra after Udta Punjab,'' NCP leader said.

''Vijay Pagare told me, they were staying in the Lalit hotel for the last 7 months. Manish & Vilas Bhanushali, Sam D'Souza used to come there. Girls also used to come there, the drug was consumed there and money was also exchanged there,'' he further added.

Bollywood actor Shak Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested last month following a raid led by Sameer Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were seized allegedly.