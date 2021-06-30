Medicine from the Sky: How drones could change the future of the healthcare system

Drones spotted again in J&K: 4th time since Sunday

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: For the fourth day in a row drones have been spotted near military areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

Early today, security personnel spotted two drones in Kaluchak and Kunjwani. A flying object was seen hovering over Kaluchak at 4.40 am and another was spotted at 4.52 AM near the Air Force Station signal in the Kunjwani area of Jammu.

On Sunday, in a first of its kind terror strike in the country, two drones were used to drop explosives at an Indian Air Force Base in Jammu. Two explosives were dropped, but they missed their targets.

On Tuesday a drone was spotted at three different locations including the Sunjwan military camp. On Monday two drones were spotted on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway. They were flying near the Kaluchek military staton. Both the drones flew away and a major threat was averted due to alert security officials.

Lashkar hand found as drones missed ATC, chopper at IAF base in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday took over the probe into the drone attack at the IAF base. The probe into the drone attack at the IAF base in Jammu was handed over to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The decision to hand over the probe was taken keeping in mind the international ramifications.

The preliminary probe into the Indian Air Force base attack has revealed that it was the handiwork of the Pakistan backed terror group, Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

It has been learnt that the attack was aimed at targeting the Air Traffic Control. Two explosions were reported on Sunday. While one targeted the ATC, the other was aimed at hitting an IAF chopper.

Sources tell OneIndia that the explosive was meant to land on a chopper, but it missed the target. The suspected drones used in Sunday's attack dropped an explosive on the roof of a building at the station.

Another explosive meant to target an aircraft missed the target and exploded in an open area, the source cited above said.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 11:02 [IST]