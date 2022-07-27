Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: Use of drones will rise in sectors such as agriculture, defence, says PM Modi

Drones banned, 22,000 security personnel on duty ahead of PM Modi’s Chennai visit

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 27: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai, the city has been brought under five-tier security. 22,000 police personnel are involved in the security arrangements for the PM's two day visit starting July 28, Thursday during which he will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Orders were issued by Chennai's police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the city on July 28 and 29 in view of PM Modi's visit.

Apart from the 22,000 police personnel, the commissioner, four joint commissioners, seven deputy commissioners and 26 assistant commissioners will be in charge of the PM's security detail.

The PM will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on July 28 evening and attend the convocation ceremony of the Anna University the next day. The Olympiad will be held at the five-star property overlooking the Bay of Bengal in the coastal town of Mamallapuram from July 29 to August 10.

The State Government has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the chess event. 18 working committees have been constituted headed by senior bureaucrats and the Director General of Police Sylendra Babu.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:18 [IST]