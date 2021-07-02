Drone spotted at residential area of Indian High Commission in Pak: Concerns raised in note verbale

Medicine from the Sky: How drones could change the future of the healthcare system

New Delhi, July 02: New Delhi has raised security concerns in a note verbale after drone was spotted in the residential area of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The issue was taken up by the Indian side with Pakistan.

The incident took place on June 26. This is the first time that such an incident has been reported and the same took place when an event was underway at the Indian mission. Incidentally this comes at a time when the Indian security forces have been reporting incidents of drone spotting.

Earlier today BSF troops fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan at around 4.25 am. The hexacopter was trying to cross the International Border in the Arnia Sector. BSF officials said that due to the firing, the quad copter returned immediately.

According to a BSF spokesman a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan was trying to cross the IB in the Arnia sector. But due to firing by alert BSF jawans, it returned immediately. He said it was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area.

The BSF jawans fired 5 to 6 rounds towards the drone following which the drone flew away. The drone was coming from the Pakistan post Zummat, 4 chinab rangers and was flying just near the IB, but could not cross the fence.

The Border Security Force has so far recorded at least 90 drone sightings. The BSF even spotted drones in naxal affected areas as well in eastern India.

Recent incidents like the lethal drone attack on Saudi Arabia's largest petroleum company and arms dropping by UAVs in Punjab from across the India-Pakistan border has only alerted the agencies to come up with a plan to counter the drones.

These agencies are now looking at some specific anti-drone techniques like sky fence, drone gun, ATHENA, drone catcher and Skywall 100 to intercept and immobilise suspicious and lethal remote-controlled aerial platforms.

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 13:44 [IST]