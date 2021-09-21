Drone attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir

Made in China drone may have been used in Jammu IAF base attack

New Delhi, Sep 21: The National Investigation Agency carried out searches in five locations in Jammu and Kashmir, following the recovery of 5 kilograms of IED. The IED, it may be recalled after the twin explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station on June 27.

The NIA conducted raids at Anantnag, Srinagar, Baramulla, Doda and Kishtwar. The security agencies it may be recalled had arrested a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander Nadeem Abrar from Budgam district along with his associate. Following the arrest, ammunition, a pistol and hand grenades were recovered.

Jammu IAF base attack: Sources say 'pressure fuse' in bombs indicates role of Pak military

Rogue drones are the latest worry for India and an estimate would show that there are 6 lakh of them in India. These drones are a potential threat and the government is looking for a solution to counter this problem. In this regard the agencies conducted a data estimation and learnt that there are over 6 lakh rogue or unregulated drones of various sizes and capacities.

Recent incidents like the lethal drone attack on Saudi Arabia's largest petroleum company and arms dropping by UAVs in Punjab from across the India-Pakistan border has only alerted the agencies to come up with a plan to counter the drones.

These agencies are now looking at some specific anti-drone techniques like sky fence, drone gun, ATHENA, drone catcher and Skywall 100 to intercept and immobilise suspicious and lethal remote-controlled aerial platforms.

A recent paper titled 'Drones: A new frontier for Police' published in the Indian Police Journal (IPJ) by IPS officer and Additional Director General in Rajasthan Police, Pankaj Kumar Singh, has talked about these new techniques.

A drone gun is capable of jamming the radio, global positioning system (GPS) and mobile signal between the drone and the pilot and forces the drone to ground in good time before it could wreak any damage. This Australia designed weapon has an effective range of 2 kms, the paper said.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:50 [IST]