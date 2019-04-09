  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Driven out of matrimonial home, women can file case at place of their choice: SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: In a major ruling the Supreme Court has held that a woman driven out of her matrimonial home can file divorce and criminal proceedings at the place she is residing.

    Driven out of matrimonial home, women can file case at place of their choice: SC
    File Photo of Supreme Court

    This comes as a major relief for women who suffer cruel treatment in their marriage. A woman who has fled her matrimonial home due to cruelty and seeks shelter in another place, can file for marital proceedings at the place she has sought shelter, the Supreme Court has held.

    Lok Sabha polls: SC directs EC to increase random checking of VVPAT slips

    With this order, the court has settled a long debated question and ruled that a woman driven out of her matrimonial home because of cruelty can initiate criminal proceedings under Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code at the place of her shelter or place of her parents' house where she resides.

    In normal course, criminal proceedings could be initiated by an aggrieved at the place of occurrence of the offence. The Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that as the wife if driven out her matrimonial home, she would have the liberty to initiate Section 498 A proceedings at the place of her shelter.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court women divorce

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue