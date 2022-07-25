Draupadi Murmu is 15th President: The many perks & privileges of being India's first citizen

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 25: Draupadi Murmu from Odisha was sworn in as the 15th President of India. She was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at an event held at central hall of parliament.

At 64, Murmu, taking over from Ram Nath Kovind, is India's youngest president and the first born after Independence.

Being on India's top constitutional post and the first citizen of the country, the President of India is entitled to various forms of benefits, both in and outside the office.

My election proves poor Indians can not just dream but also fulfil those aspirations: President Murmu

Here is a look at the perks and privileges that Murmu will enjoy as First Citizen of the country:

The salary of the President of India is Rs 5 lakh per month. It was raised in 2016 by 200% from ₹1.5 lakh.

The President of India lives in official residence- Rashtrapati Bhavan. It has 340 rooms and a floor area of 2,00,000 square feet.

The president has two official retreats where he or she can go on vacation. One is in Shimla's Mashobra the other is in Hyderabad's Bolarum.

The president gets to travel free by train and plane anywhere in the world.

The president also gets secretarial support from two peons, a private secretary, and a personal assistant.

The President also gets free train or air travel with a companion.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG) provides security for the President of India.

While the cars of the President of India get updated as per the time and technology, the Home Ministry makes it clear that the make, model and registration numbers of the President of India's cars are a state secret.

What are the benefits after retirement?

Once a president retires, he or she gets a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month

President's spouses receive Rs. 30,000 per month in secretarial assistance.

The president gets free housing and medical care and Rs 1 lakh annually for office expenditures.

Two free landlines as well as a mobile phone

Five Personal employees- Annual Staff expenses of Rs. 60,000

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 16:07 [IST]