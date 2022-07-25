Draupadi Murmu, India's 1st tribal President, to take oath today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 25: President-elect Draupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country on Monday.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath to her.

The President-elect will take the oath of office followed by a 21-gun salute, the home ministry said. The President will then deliver an address.

Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Draupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India with 64% votes against Yashwant Sinha’s 36%

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest.

Murmu won the election by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president.

She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.

Here are the details of the schedule:

Know all about Draupadi Murmu

8.30 am: President-elect Draupadi Murmu will arrive at Rajghat and offers floral tributes.

9.22 am: The President-elect will reach the North Court of Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will head to the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) where she will be received by the President.

9:42 am: President Kovind and the President-elect will leave the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) for Darbar Hall. A procession with the President and President-elect will be held there.

9.49 am: The President's Bodyguard will present the National Salute at the Saluting Dais at the Forecourt. President Kovind will take the salute.

9.50 am: The President and President-elect will leave in a procession for Parliament.

10.03 am: The President and President-elect will arrive at Parliament.

10.15 am: The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.

10.23 am: President Draupadi Murmu will address the Parliament.

10.33 am: Reading of the President's address in English by the Vice-President.

10.37 am: The President will leave from Parliament.

10.42 am: The President will take the salute from PBG at the Parliament.

10.57 am: The President and ex-President will arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will take the salute at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

10.59 am: The President and ex-President will be driven to North Court and taken to the Kaveri